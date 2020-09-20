Reds: Where they are in playoff race entering final week

Explore Home runs played a part in winning streak

Wild-card race: The top two teams in each league with the next best records, outside the top two teams in each division, also make the expanded 16-team playoffs. The Reds have a percentage point lead (.491-.490) over the Brewers and San Francisco Giants (25-26).

If the season ended today: According to MLB.com’s postseason standings, the Reds would be the No. 8 seed. The Reds would match up with the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers (37-15), who would host the best-of-three wild-card series starting Sept. 30.

The odds: According to FanGraphs.com, the Reds have a 44.7 percent chance of making the playoffs. They have 12.8 percent chance of finishing second and a 31.8 percent chance of winning a wild card.

Road ahead: The Reds finish three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox (34-18) at 1:10 p.m. Sunday. They start a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-26) on Monday in Cincinnati. They are off Thursday. They close the regular season with three games on the road against the Minnesota Twins (32-22), starting Friday.