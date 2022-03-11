Reds will open season on the road April 7 as lockout ends

Among the key components of the agreement, which ended a 99-day lockout where:

• Increases to the minimum salaries of players.

• A $50 milion bonus pool “that will reward the achievements of players who have not yet reached salary arbitration eligibility.”

• An expanded 12-team postseason.

“Our union endured the second-longest work stoppage in its history to achieve significant progress in key areas that will improve not just current players’ rights and benefits, but those of generations to come,” Executive Director Tony Clark said in a statement. “Players remained engaged and unified from beginning to end, and in the process reenergized our fraternity.”