Reds will try to reverse August slide in San Francisco

With 30 games left in the season, the Cincinnati Reds will have to do something in the last five weeks of the season they haven’t done in the wild card era, at least in a 162-game season — overcome a deficit in the standings to make the playoffs.

Three losses in four games to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix left the Reds 1½ games out of the wild-card picture entering a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

“Obviously, you want to win every game possible,” Reds outfielder Spencer Steer told reporters Sunday after a 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks, " but we’ve got another big series coming up with San Fran. We’ve still got plenty of baseball left. We’ve just got to focus on tomorrow.”

Three teams in each league earn wild cards. The Philadelphia Phillies (72-58) sit in the top spot with a 3½-game lead over the second wild card team, the Chicago Cubs (69-61). The Diamondbacks (69-62) trail the Cubs by a half game.

The Giants (67-63) and Reds (68-64) were tied for fourth in the wild card standings before the start of Monday night’s three-game series.

The Reds won 11 of their last 14 games in the 60-game 2020 season to clinch a playoff berth in the final days of the season. The last time they won a wild card in a complete season, in 2013, the only question throughout September was whether they would play the wild card game at home or on the road. In 2010 and 2012, the last times the Reds won the National League Central Division, they held a sizable lead throughout the final weeks.

The 1999 Reds blew a four-game lead in the division in the final weeks and lost a one-game playoff to the New York Mets for the wild card. The 1995 Reds won the division and had a safe lead throughout the final month.

To make history for the franchise, the Reds will have to reverse a late-summer slide. After three straight winning months, they’re 9-15 in August. They have won two of eight series this month and have strung together consecutive victories only once, during a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels last week.

Here’s a short list of what’s gone wrong:

1. Hunter Greene has not helped: The Reds rotation hoped to get a boost with Greene’s return from the injured list, but in his first two starts, he has allowed 13 earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. He makes his next start Wednesday in the series finale against the Reds.

2. Injuries have affected the lineup: The Reds are 11-14 since losing second baseman Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis) on July 30. Jake Fraley, Kevin Newman, Stuart Fairchild and Joey Votto all went on the injured list in August.

3. The top rookies are fading: Matt McLain is hitting .263 in August. That’s his lowest mark in a month this season. It’s a similar story for Elly De La Cruz (.194).

4. Inconsistent offense: The Reds have scored three or fewer runs 12 times in 24 games this month. They are 1-11 in those games.

5. The bullpen has faltered: Ian Gibaut and Lucas Sims combined to give up three earned runs Sunday as the Diamondbacks broke open a tie game with three runs in the eighth inning.

In a 10-8 loss Friday, Brett Kennedy gave up five earned runs in four innings, so even a grand slam in the ninth inning by Will Benson wasn’t enough to bring the Reds back.

In the series opener Thursday, Brandon Williamson pitched six scoreless innings only to have Buck Farmer give up a run in the seventh and Alex Young give up two runs in the ninth in a 3-2 loss.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Reds at Giants, 9:45 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410