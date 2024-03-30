Reluctant at first, Nagy lands at Southern Illinois

“We had it comfortable and the way we wanted it in Dayton — in a home we loved. I mean, we were getting ready to put in a pool next month. Plus, our kids and grandkids were all close by,” Nagy said by phone after his introductory press conference Friday.

“But as emotional and as hard as it was, I just knew it was where God was calling us next — even though we didn’t want to do it. It’s, ‘Not my will, but your will.’”

Nagy had some apprehension about sticking with the Raiders after the retirement of athletic director Bob Grant, who hired him.

And he reportedly was given a six-year contract at $600,000 per season by Southern Illinois, which is a $100,000 annual raise.

“It was very hard for us. But it’s a school that’s craving to get back to the NCAA tournament and has great history. And we’re both from Illinois. I just know so many people here,” he said.

He regrets not getting a chance to say goodbye in person to his players. He had a strong returning roster and a banner three-player recruiting class — most of whom were caught off guard by his exit.

“I understand if players are upset by it. Here we are asking them to be loyal and stay when they can all get in the portal and maybe get more money,” he said.

“It was a brutal decision for us. But once I made it, we moved forward. And I’m super happy for Clint because he’s a superstar, I think.”

Clint Sargent was named the new coach almost immediately after Nagy’s decision to leave. He’s been the Raiders’ associate head coach the last three years and an assistant for Nagy for 10 seasons.

While the last two seasons have been mediocre — going 18-13 and 18-14 and losing in the Horizon League quarterfinals both years — the Raiders are in far better shape than when Nagy first took over.

They had two NCAA trips and no wins as a Division I program from 1987 to Nagy’s arrival in 2016. They had two appearances and a First Four win in his eight years.

They also had just one league regular-season season crown pre-Nagy but three with him.

“I loved working for Bob. That’s what made the job great. If Joylynn (Brown, the interim AD) gets the job, she’ll do an incredible job,” he said.

“I’m just so grateful to work with the assistant coaches I had. … They just all made the job enjoyable, and we had good players. That’s why we won.

“I’m proud of what we did in at least elevating Wright State. When we first got there, we couldn’t recruit a kid from Ohio. And most of the kids we’ve got now are from Ohio. I’m just so thrilled we could leave it in a good spot. And Clint will have a great start.

“I do believe this — he’s a better coach than I am. It’s in really good hands.”

The Salukis made six straight trips to the NCAA tourney from 2002-07 with a Sweet 16 appearance in 2007. But they haven’t been back since then, and turning the program around won’t be easy.

The Missouri Valley Conference is a step up from the Horizon League, which is why UIC left for the MVC a couple of years ago.

“It’s probably the toughest one-bid league in the country,” Nagy said.

He knows the state well, having lived there from eighth grade until graduating from Champaign Centennial High School in the 1980s. He also served as a grad assistant at Illinois from 1988-90.

He’s been greeted warmly — and also thanked profusely by friends in the Wright State community.

“I’ve gotten more phone calls and texts the past few days than I ever have in my life,” he said. “The people from Dayton have been great — it’s been nothing but good.

“When I left South Dakota State, there was some bad. But since I left Wright State, it’s been very complimentary.”

He could do the Raiders one last favor, of course. Since scheduling for mid-majors is such a chore, why not book a date with Wright State?

“They may want to play, but I know what they have coming back and what they’ve recruited. We’ve got a little work to do,” he said.