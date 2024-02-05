Report: New Ohio State offensive coordinator could be on the move again

BreakingNews
Could Ohio State be losing its new offensive coordinator before he even goes through a practice with the Buckeyes?

The Boston Herald reported Monday that Bill O’Brien and Boston College “are down to the minor details” involved in O’Brien becoming the head coach of the Golden Eagles.

A 30-year coaching veteran who most notably spent many years as a New England Patriots assistant for Bill Belichick, O’Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans for seven seasons then spent two years at Alabama as offensive coordinator before returning to the Patriots last season.

Ohio State announced Jan. 19 it had hired O’Brien to be offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Boston College job opened last week when Jeff Hafley, a former Ohio State assistant coach, left to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

