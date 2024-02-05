Report: New Ohio State offensive coordinator could be on the move again

Heard @BCFootball and Bill O'Brien are down to the minor details. Possible @ACCFootball announcement on Wednesday. @BosHeraldSports. He won't come cheap with a lot of incentives. — Rich Thompson (@richiet400) February 5, 2024

A 30-year coaching veteran who most notably spent many years as a New England Patriots assistant for Bill Belichick, O’Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans for seven seasons then spent two years at Alabama as offensive coordinator before returning to the Patriots last season.

Ohio State announced Jan. 19 it had hired O’Brien to be offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Boston College job opened last week when Jeff Hafley, a former Ohio State assistant coach, left to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.