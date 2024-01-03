Report: Ohio State to host transfer quarterback on visit

Explore 5 questions facing Ohio State this offseason

Ohio State does not have an incumbent at the position after 2023 starter Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse last month.

Day signed 247Sports Composite five-star prospect Air Noland last month to join Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz for spring football.

Howard led Kansas State to the Big 12 title in 2022 and went 12-5 as a starter the last two years. Overall, he’s started 27 games and thrown for 48 touchdowns, 5,786 yards and run for 19 additional touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2024

Brown is entering his third year in the program while Kienholz, a fellow four-star prospect, arrived last summer.

Both saw action in the Buckeyes’ 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl last week, and neither looked impressive.

Brown completed 4 of 6 passes before leaving the game with an ankle injury, and Kienholz was 6 for 17.