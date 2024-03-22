Russia falls in Division IV state semifinals for 2nd straight season

He, of course, wanted to win his team’s second chance against Richmond Heights, one of the best teams in Ohio regardless of division with a high-end schedule to prove it. But the Spartans and their truckload of Division I prospects were just too much for the Raiders to overcome for 32 minutes.

Just like last year, the Raiders were convinced they could win against long odds and trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter. And just like last year the Spartans proved to be elite finishers, running away to a 65-52 victory at UD Arena.

“I’m not disappointed, our community isn’t disappointed,” Cordonnier said. “They’re as proud as they can be for the product that these guys put on the floor each and every night for 29 games. Everybody in the community would applaud that.”

The Raiders (27-2) tied the score at 42 to start the fourth quarter on Benjamin York’s 3-pointer. And the blue sea of Russia fans cheered with a hope that their boys just might be able to pull off a major upset against the two-time defending state champions playing in their fifth straight state tournament.

But almost equal to their 25-point fourth quarter last year, the Spartans (15-9) won the fourth quarter 23-13. And they did it without Dorian Jones, who fouled out early in the fourth quarter. He played about three minutes of the second half and only 17 minutes total because of fouls. But Jones, a junior four-star recruit who has an Ohio State offer, scored 16 points. He got plenty of help from point guard DeErick Barber with timely baskets and 17 points and 15 points from Demaris Winters.

The Spartans are so deep in talent and Division I offers it didn’t matter that Jones played so little. It also didn’t matter that T.J. Crumble, a top 20 sophomore in the nation, has been out a good part of the season after a judge upheld a ineligible ruling by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Crumble was playing for the Spartans after transferring from defending Division III champion Cleveland Heights Lutheran East.

With those facts in mind, Cordonnier was asked about the hurt that comes with a repeat of last year.

“Doesn’t hurt,” Cordonnier began. “What do you want me to say? We’re the best team in the state of Ohio the last two years not named Richmond Heights. It’s possible. I don’t know if that’s the truth or not. I would think these guys would say that. And their effort each and every night would back that up in the way they play and the way they fight.”

Cordonnier praised Richmond Heights for their disciplined play and effort. But he also understands the talent gap between his team and the Spartans that his team played possession for possession for three-plus quarters.

“You’re going to see four of those guys in a couple years this weekend in March Madness probably — you ain’t gonna see these guys,” he said pointing to seniors Felix Francis and Brayden Monnin sitting to ether side of him. “It is what it is.”

When the OHSAA expands to seven divisions next year, Russia with the bulk of its team back, will be considered a team with the ability to return to state to challenge for the Division VII title.

If the Raiders make it back, the Spartans won’t be waiting for them. At 119, they were two boys away in their competitive balance number from being in Division III this year. Next year the Spartans will be in Division VI. Russia, for the record, has 49 boys.

“The past few years that we’ve gone here it’s been an amazing time,” said Brayden Monnin, who scored 15 points and is one of Russia’s three seniors. “They’ll be hungry and want to get back here again.”