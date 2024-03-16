Russia returns to Division IV state semifinals

By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
Russia dominated from the start Friday night to defeat Troy Christian 56-35 and return to the Division IV state tournament for the second straight year.

Benjamin York scored 13 points and Vince Borchers added 11 for the Raiders (27-1).

The Raiders will face two-time defending state champion Richmond Heights at 2 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at UD Arena. Richmond Heights defeated Russia 66-51 in last year’s semifinals.

Troy Christian (25-3) was tied 4-4 before Russia bolted to a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders kept pouring it on in the second quarter when York made two threes and Felix Francis made one during a run that pushed the halftime lead to 32-11.

The Raiders shot 56.4% and made 5 of 13 3-pointers. They outrebounded the Eagles 23-11 and forced 15 turnovers.

Parker Penrod scored 20 points in his final game for Troy Christian. Brennan Hochwalt added 11 points. The Eagles shot 40.7% but only 25% in the first half.

