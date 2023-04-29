Saints trade former Dayton tight end Trautman

The New Orleans Saints traded former Dayton Flyers tight end Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
The Saints also sent their seventh-round draft pick to Denver in the deal, while the Broncos received the Saints’ sixth-round pick.
The move came three years after the Saints drafted Trautman with the 41st pick of the third round and the 105th overall pick in 2020. He was the first Dayton player drafted since 1977 and the highest-drafted player from the Pioneer Football League.
In three seasons in the NFL, Trautman has 60 receptions for 641 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 18 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown last season.
In Denver, Trautman will play once again for Sean Payton, who’s entering his first season with the Broncos. Payton coached the Saints in Trautman’s first two seasons.
