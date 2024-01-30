Scoring whiz Demmings part of eight-member Wright State Hall of Fame class

Demmings scored a Horizon League-record 2,677 points during her career. She was named the league player of the year in 2014 and ‘16 (she missed the 2014-15 season with a knee injury).

The Raiders won the HL regular-season and tourney crown in 2013-14 and played in the NCAA tournament.

The Richmond, Ind., native is part of the school’s Hall of Fame class that includes seven athletes and a longtime trainer. They’ll be inducted on Feb. 17 and recognized at the men’s game against Robert Morris that day.

The others are Seth Doliboa (basketball), Sean Murphy (baseball), Gabe Snyder (baseball), Jake Hibberd (baseball), Jessica Rooma (soccer), Kristen Bradshaw (softball) and Tony Ortiz (athletic department).

“To me, it’s a blessing and honor. And I’m super excited and super grateful,” Demmings said of the recognition.

The 5-8 guard averaged 18.4 points while being named HL freshman of the year in 2011-12. She averaged 19.6, 22.4 and 20.0 in her other three seasons.

She also holds the program record for career 3-pointers and assists.

But Demmings credits her teammates for much of her success.

“I needed assists. They had to get me the ball. And from there, I just had the confidence to make it happen,” she said. “It’s a testament to my teammates to give me the ball so I could go do my thing.”

She relished playing for coach Mike Bradbury, who was considered a disciplinarian and galvanized the women’s program.

“He was tough on us, but it made us better players. And we got out of here with a championship. He was an amazing coach,” she said.

After spending four years on the staff with Bradbury’s successor, Katrina Merriweather, Demmings became the academic advisor for Raider athletes.

“I still get to be around the players and the athletic department. You can’t beat it,” she said.

Demmings is tight with the current women’s players and has enjoyed their resurgence this season under coach Kari Hoffman.

“They’re definitely starting to turn. Kari is coaching her best basketball in year three. Hopefully, she keeps getting out there and getting the good ones, so we can keep translating that into wins,” she said.

As for her all-time scoring record, she said: “We need someone to challenge it. You hope to break the record and then get someone in here who surprises you.

“I’d like to see us get someone who can get buckets like I did.”

So would Hoffman.

Doliboa (2001-04): The two-time first-team all-league pick in 2003 and ‘04. Despite only playing 84 games over three years, he’s 12th in career scoring with 1,486 points and is tied for the second-best career average at 17.7. He’s 10th in career rebounds with 614.

Murphy (2014-16): The one-time walk-on is now a Major League all-star catcher. He was a first-team all-league pick and the anchor on two regular-season and tourney champs before becoming a third-round draft pick. He hit a homer in his first MLB game in 2019 and won a Gold Glove in 2021. Playing for the Atlanta Braves, he started in the 2023 All-Star Game.

Snyder (2015-18): He holds eight career school records, including home runs, RBIs, doubles and total bases. He was the 2018 league player of the year and led the Raiders to three NCAA tourney trips. He’s still playing pro baseball in the Minnesota Twins organization.

Hibberd (2009-12): He was an All-American and league player of the year in 2011, and he also was an academic All-American that year. He was part of two regular-season and tourney title teams and is second in program history in career total bases, third in doubles and fourth in RBIs.

Rooma (2005-08): She’s one of just 10 players in league history to be named first-team all-conference four times. She also earned team MVP honors four straight seasons.

Bradshaw (2007-10): She’s the career leader in runs scored, doubles, total bases and RBIs — records that probably will always stand since the school dropped softball in 2020. She was a part of three league titles and was a two-time first-team all-league pick and 2010 HL tourney MVP.

Ortiz: (1984-2017): He was Wright State’s head trainer and program director during a 30-plus-year career, and his reach extended beyond the school. He developed scores of athletic trainers throughout Ohio, earning national awards for his work.