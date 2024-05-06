Slumping offense leads to five-game losing streak for Reds

The Orioles (23-11) swept a three-game series in Cincinnati and outscored the Reds 16-2.

The Reds continue a six-game homestand with a three-game series, starting Tuesday, against the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-20).

Since a 14-10 start, the Reds have lost eight of 10 games. The offense gets most of the blame.

The Reds are hitting .210. That’s the worst mark in baseball. They’re hitting .182 in the last 15 days. Elly De La Cruz is hitting .271. Every other starter is hitting worse than .250.

The Reds did not hit a home run in the series against the Padres and have one home run in the last four games. They’re 18th in baseball with 32 home runs this season.

Reds batters have struck out 332 times. Only three teams have more strikeouts: the Boston Red Sox (347); Seattle Mariners (346); and Colorado Rockies (340).

After the game Sunday, manager David Bell was asked what he leans on when the team struggles.

“It’s easy for me because we have good players,” Bell said. “They do the right thing over and over. They do things the right way. And that’s how you know it’s going to turn around. It’s not fun going through this and seeing guys struggle at all, even though this is a very short stretch. You never want that. At the same time, I know it’s going to turn around.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

Diamondbacks at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410