Sold-out exhibition game between Dayton and Ohio State will be televised

It will be first chance for UD fans to see time in action this season

The sold-out charity exhibition game at 6 p.m. Sunday between the Dayton Flyers and Ohio State Buckeyes will be televised by Bally Sports Ohio, UD announced Friday.

“It’s unusual for one of our exhibition games to be televised or streamed,” UD Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said in a press release, “but everyone involved agrees that the cause we are playing for this weekend is too important not to use every opportunity to get the message out.”

The game is the final part of a series of events honoring Grant’s late daughter Jay. A mental health resource fair was held at UD Arena on Thursday. There was also a Town Hall event featuring multiple speakers. The program focused “on the mental health needs of adolescents and young adults,” according to UD.

All net proceeds from the game will benefit Jay’s Light Fund, which honors Jay Grant, the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Ohio.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

