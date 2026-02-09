Sports on TV 2/9: Xavier travels to St. John’s on FS1

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, center, instructs the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, center, instructs the team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Sports
49 minutes ago
X

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Louisville

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Kansas

ESPNU — Alabama St. at Southern U.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Iowa at Murray St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Vanderbilt

GOLF

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Milwaukee at Orlando

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers

In Other News
1
McCoy: Without a salary cap, MLB’s small markets never stand a chance
2
Wright State golf: Raiders going for three-peat in league as season...
3
2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 9
4
Dayton basketball: A tribute to A-10 arenas
5
Girls basketball: First set of district tournament brackets released