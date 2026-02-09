Sports on TV 2/9: Xavier travels to St. John’s on FS1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Feb. 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at St. John’s
7 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Louisville
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Indiana
9 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Kansas
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Southern U.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — N. Iowa at Murray St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Texas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Vanderbilt
GOLF
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Milwaukee at Orlando
10 p.m.
PEACOCK — Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers
In Other News
1
McCoy: Without a salary cap, MLB’s small markets never stand a chance
2
Wright State golf: Raiders going for three-peat in league as season...
3
2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 9
4
Dayton basketball: A tribute to A-10 arenas
5
Girls basketball: First set of district tournament brackets released