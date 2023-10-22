Springboro girls sixth, boys eighth at state golf

Springboro High School’s girls golf team finished sixth and the boys team placed eighth Saturday in the Division I state championships in Columbus.

The Springboro girls fired a 36-hole total of 657 over the Ohio State University Gray Course, while the boys carded a two-day total of 635 (313-322) over the OSU Scarlet Course.

Sophomore Kinsley Brown tied for 26th at 157 (78-79) to lead the Panther girls.

Also for Springboro, freshman Elise Dunkle (79-86) finished 38th, senior Danielle Stinson (78-89) was 41st, junior Taylor Dunkle (80-88) tied for 42nd and senior Emily Pettigrew (90-92) finished 64th.

Dublin Jerome won the team title with a 597 total. New Albany sophomore Mia Hammond was the individual champion after shooting rounds of 67-69.

Senior Gavin Augenstein tied for fifth at 145 (74-71) to lead the ‘Boro boys. Senior Elan Cambria (76-84) was 38th, senior Bradley Hinkel (82-83) tied for 50th, senior Jack Rott (82-84) tied for 55th and senior Brogan Cambria (81-89) tied for 64th for the Panthers.

Anthony Wayne shot 598 (308-290) to win the team title. Senior Vaughn Harber of Cols. DeSales shot 69-66 to win the individual championship.

Hitchcock places at state tennis

Eaton junior Mallory Hitchcock reached the semifinals in the Division II state tennis tournament before finishing third at the College of Wooster.

Hitchcock l0st to eventual champion Amiya Bowles in the semis before beating Hamilton Badin’s Caroline Boyle in three sets (6-3, 4-6, 6-3) in the third-place match.