Springfield boys, Kenton Ridge girls win Clark County track and field championships

The Springfield boys and Kenton Ridge girls won the Clark County track and field championships last week at Northwestern High School.
In the boys competition, Springfield’s depth, especially in the jumps and relays, carried it past Shawnee 134-118. Tyron Barnes won the high jump (6 feet) and the Wildcats won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Aaron Scott won the 100 meters (11.53 seconds), and Jay McKinster won the discus (178 feet, 9 inches) and placed second in the shot put.
The KR girls edged Northwestern 131.5-127. The Cougars showed depth in the jumps and relays, winning the 4x100 and 4x800. Freshman Nyla Gaulden won the 200 (27.97) and was third in the 400. Northwestern was led by the winning 4x400 relay team and event winners Tinleigh Evans in the 100 (13.14), Lauren Pollock in the 400 (1:03.78) and 800 (2:37.37) and Alyssa Christian in the high jump (4-10).
The Shawnee boys were led by the winning 4x400 relay team and event winners Logan Collier in the 400 (52.47), Logan Smith in the 110 hurdles (16.36) and 300 hurdles (42.94), Leroy Page in the long jump (20-8.5) and Darian Dixon in the shot put (47-5.75).
Other boys event winners were Tecumseh’s Landen Gapen in the 200 (23.18), Parker Jackson in the 800 (2:04.86) and 1,600 (4:40.45), Emmanuel Christian’s Zach Rue in the 3,200 (10:32.82) and Northeastern’s Eli Thompson in the pole vault (12-6). KR won the 4x800 relay.
Other girls event winners were Southeastern freshman Kaylee Billet in the 1,600 (5:42.82), Tecumseh’s Sara Kottmyer (freshman) in the 3,200 (12:57.22) and Bella Fowler in the 110 hurdles (17.87), Springfield’s Kennedy Garrison in the 300 hurdles (50.36), Michaela Stroder in the long jump (15-5.75), Tahjaie Clark-Crowley in the discus (114-03) and shot put (35-9) and Greenon’s Tru Buddenberg in the pole vault (12-0). The Wildcats also won the 4x200 relay.
Team scores
Girls: 1. Kenton Ridge 131.5, 2. Northwestern 127, 3. Tecumseh 89, 4. Springfield 87, 5. Greenon 71, 6. Emmanuel Christian 49.5, 7. Southeastern 45, 8. Shawnee 34, 9. Northeastern 28.
Boys: 1. Springfield 134, 2. Shawnee 118, 3. Emmanuel Christian 103, 4. Tecumseh 79, 5. Northwestern 68, 6. Northeastern 64, 7. Kenton Ridge 48, 8. Greenon 38, 9. Southeastern 9.
