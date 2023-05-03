Springfield boys, Kenton Ridge girls win Clark County track and field championships

In the boys competition, Springfield’s depth, especially in the jumps and relays, carried it past Shawnee 134-118. Tyron Barnes won the high jump (6 feet) and the Wildcats won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Aaron Scott won the 100 meters (11.53 seconds), and Jay McKinster won the discus (178 feet, 9 inches) and placed second in the shot put.

The KR girls edged Northwestern 131.5-127. The Cougars showed depth in the jumps and relays, winning the 4x100 and 4x800. Freshman Nyla Gaulden won the 200 (27.97) and was third in the 400. Northwestern was led by the winning 4x400 relay team and event winners Tinleigh Evans in the 100 (13.14), Lauren Pollock in the 400 (1:03.78) and 800 (2:37.37) and Alyssa Christian in the high jump (4-10).