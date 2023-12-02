Springfield falls to St. Edward 31-21 in D-I state title game

White rushed for three touchdowns and senior quarterback Casey Bullock rushed for another score as the Eagles (15-1) beat the Wildcats in the state title game for the third straight year. Lakewood St. Edward beat Springfield 23-13 in 2021 and 28-14 last season.

Wildcats senior Jayvin Norman scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats, including a 93-yard kickoff return — the longest in Division I state championship game history. Springfield senior Da’Shawn Martin also scored a touchdown for the Wildcats, who finished the season 10-6.

Springfield started the season 3-5, winning seven straight games to win their fifth straight regional championship. The Wildcats, the 12th-seed in Region 2, were the highest-seeded team to ever advance to a state championship game since the playoffs expanded three years ago.

Clark County has never won a state football championship since the OHSAA playoff era began in 1972. Only three programs in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game — Catholic Central (1991), Shawnee (2011) and Springfield (2021, 2022, 2023).