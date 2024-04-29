Springfield grad transferring to new Big Ten school

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard, Moss made the All-MAC first team last season at Toledo.

He was second on the squad in scoring (15.5 points per game), rebounds (5.4) and steals (54) while leading the squad in assists (97) and shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

Moss was a standout football and basketball player at Springfield, where he made the All-Ohio basketball second team twice and led a GWOC National East division championship squad in scoring as a senior (14.9 ppg.).

He also played both quarterback and linebacker for the Wildcats that fall.

After a year at Spire Academy in northeast Ohio, Moss took a redshirt season at Toledo then became a three-year starter for the Rockets.

He made the All-MAC freshman team in 2022.

Moss is among several local grads to go through the transfer portal this spring.

Alter grad Jacob Conner announced over the weekend he is transferring to Dayton after two years at Marshall while Centerville’s Tom House is headed to Furman after two years at Florida State.

Trotwood-Madison grad Anthony McComb (Bowling Green) is still looking for his next destination, as are Dayjuan Anderson of Ponitz (Wright State), A.J. Braun of Fenwick (Wright State) and Prophet Johnson of Wayne (Southern Utah).

George Washington III (Chaminade Julienne) was in the portal but opted to return to Michigan for his second season.