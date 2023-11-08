St. Henry eyes eighth state volleyball title

A regional championship, a 30th MAC title and several individual school records — the St. Henry girls volleyball team has been checking off a lengthy to-do list, but there is one item that remains.

“We’ve had a few mini goals, but the big goal is to win a state title,” Redskins coach Tricia Rosenbeck said. “We go into every season with the goal of winning the MAC and a state title.”

The Redskins are regulars at state as this will mark St. Henry’s 16th appearance at the OHSAA event — trailing only Mount Notre Dame (17) and Newark Catholic (21) in the state record book. St. Henry has tallied seven titles, most recently in 2011. The Redskins (24-3) will face undefeated Mentor Lake Catholic (27-0) in the Division III state semifinals Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Nutter Center.

While state competition is always tough, St. Henry has been preparing all season.

“Our schedule prepares us for the postseason,” Rosenbeck said. “It is hard, it is so hard, both our MAC and out-of-conference schedule. Every game is intense, there’s no time to breathe all season.”

How tough is their competition? St. Henry shared this season’s MAC title with D-IV state qualifier New Bremen and 2022 D-III state runner-up Coldwater.

A tough schedule paired with standout veteran players make the Redskins a force. Senior Chloe Gels broke the school’s career kill record during the sectional tournament as the outside hitter now has 901, including 293 this season. Senior setter Lydia Werling broke the career assist record this season and now has 2,727 while junior libero Rya Buschur broke the career dig record during the regional semifinal match as she now has 735.

“This team is super driven and super determined,” Rosenbeck said. “And this is what they’ve worked for all season.”

* Division IV: Defending Division IV champion New Bremen is looking to add to its now three state titles as the Cardinals (23-4) will face undefeated Shenandoah (27-0) in the D-IV semifinals Friday at 4 p.m. at the Nutter Center. The Cardinals battled to a hard-fought 3-1 win over rival Fort Loramie in the regional final to earn the chance to defend their state title.

2023 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament

Where: Wright State University Irvin J. Nutter Center

Tickets: Visit www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

State Tournament Coverage: Visit www.ohsaa.org/sports/volleyball, matches will be live on the NFHS Network.

Schedule:

Division I

Semifinals: Kings Mills Kings (26-1) vs. Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (23-4), Friday, noon; Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (25-3) vs. Toledo St. Ursula Academy (19-8), Friday, 2 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals: Alliance Marlington (24-3) vs. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (23-4), Thursday, 4 p.m.; Columbus Bishop Hartley (22-6) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (17-10), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division III

Semifinals: Byesville Meadowbrook (23-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (20-7), Thursday, noon; Mentor Lake Catholic (27-0) vs. St. Henry (24-3), Thursday, 2 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Division IV

Semifinals: Sarahsville Shenandoah (27-0) vs. New Bremen (23-4), Friday, 4 p.m.; Tiffin Calvert (26-1) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-5), Friday, 6 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, 5 p.m.