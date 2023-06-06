Stevens earns top honors at U.S. Open final qualifying in Springfield

The second-place finisher was Canadian Taylor Pendrith, who played at Kent State, at 10-under par with rounds of 66 and 64. Pendrith turned pro in 2014 and has played in 48 PGA Tour events. Nick Hardy of Illinois earned the third spot at 8-under par with rounds of 71 and 61, the low round of the day. Hardy turned pro in 2018 and earned his first Tour win in April at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The final two spots came down to a three-man playoff that left Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan the odd man out. Moldovan, Alex Schaake of Nebraska and Dylan Wu of Oregon each shot 7under. Moldovan, who shot rounds of 65 and 68 would have been the only amateur to qualify. Schaake turned pro in 2021 and has played in one PGA event. Wu joined the PGA Tour in 2022 and has played in 46 events.