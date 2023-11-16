Stout Alter defense has been dominant in postseason

As time ran out in the first half Friday night, the Alter defense knew it must keep top-seeded and unbeaten Clinton-Massie out of the end zone. The Falcons faced fourth down inside the five and went for it. And the Knights did what they’ve done many times this season.

The dug in, hit hard and stopped the Falcons’ well-respected running attack. No points.

In the second half, the Knights forced a red-zone field goal and Collin Wehner intercepted a pass in the end zone in a 21-3 playoff victory. The Knights have allowed nine points in three playoff games.

“We’ve had some really good ones,” defensive coordinator Tom Ahling said. “But this is the best we’ve had in several years.”

Ahling wasn’t surprised his defense was able to keep Clinton-Massie out of the end zone.

“I thought we could control them,” he said. “We’ve really done a nice job on the run this year.”

The fourth-seeded Knights (10-3) will play on a familiar stage at 7 p.m. Friday at Monroe High School in the Division IV, Region 16 championship against No. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming. (12-1). This time the Knights will face the spread offense for the sixth time this season. They will be ready.

Linebackers Henry Reifschneider, a senior and all-Southwest District first-teamer, and junior Connor Watkins will make sure of it. They watch a lot of film and make the calls on the field. Reifschneider relays the calls from the coaches. Then Watkins calls most of the last-second adjustments if the formation changes.

“He’s probably our best when it comes to that,” Reifschneider said. “He spends a lot of time watching film. He’ll see something and then we’ll catch on and then we’ll all adjust to it. It’s a really valuable thing. He’s putting in time to learn what the other team is doing, so we are 100% prepared for whatever they run at us.”

The defensive units work to complement each other to free Reifschneider to lead the Greater Catholic Co-ed League in tackles. Against Clinton-Massie he had 21 tackles, 15 of them solo, and one tackle for loss.

“He fills that open window as well as anybody I’ve ever had,” said Ahling, who is in his 33rd year at his alma mater and in year 15 as the defensive coordinator. “Henry can be the hammer and Conner can be back there making sure everybody’s where they need to be. They’re a great tandem.”

Alter won one playoff game and finished 6-6 last year with a young team. The Knights are still on the young side, but Ahling’s unit is not thin on talent.

“We’ve got a solid 11,” he said. “And we’ve got some depth. I’ve got four or five linebackers that can all play. Some of them are playing defensive end to get them on the field.”

Reifschneider said he sees the entire team getting better each week and staying hungry to reach its goal of playing in the state semifinals. And on his side of the ball, he expects another strong performance Friday.

“Our defense is full of everyone that just wants to hit the person across for them,” he said. “I don’t think any of us are soft towards hitting. We’re all just aggressive.”