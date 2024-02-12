Taylor helps No. 5 Ohio State rout Michigan State

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
0 minutes ago
X

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Celeste Taylor scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 5 Ohio State rolled to an 86-71 win over Michigan State on Sunday.

Rebeka Mikulasikova added 19, Jacy Sheldon 18 and Taylor Thierry 12 for the Buckeyes (21-3, 12-1 Big Ten), who led by as many as 33 points in the second half. Centerville native Cotie McMahon battled first-half foul trouble, and finished with six points, seven rebounds and five assists for OSU.

Theryn Hallock had 18 points and Julia Ayrault 10 for Michigan State (17-7, 7-6).

The Spartans led only once, when Hallock hit a free throw to complete a three-point play to give MSU a 13-12 lead with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter. Ohio State retook the lead on a 3-pointer by Taylor and never looked back.

Ohio State led 53-31 at the half and put the game out of reach with an 8-1 run to start the second half.

The Buckeyes shot 58% overall, while the Spartans hit 43% from the floor.

The win was Ohio State’s 11th in a row and 12th in its last 13 games. Michigan State lost for the second game in a row.

BIG PICTURE

The Buckeyes have yet to lose in 2024. Their last loss was a 69-60 defeat at Michigan on Dec. 30.

UP NEXT

Ohio State hosts Nebraska on Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: An odd night at the Nutter Center for Wright State
2
Wright State basketball: Cold-shooting Raiders fall at home to Oakland
3
Archdeacon: A Super Bowl surprise for a proud dad
4
Forty years later: Celebrating the 1984 Dayton Flyers
5
Wright State women’s basketball: Raiders dominate fourth quarter, beat...

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top