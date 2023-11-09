Tipp boys soccer to play for state title

Landon Haas scored a long goal with three minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift Tippecanoe to a 2-1 victory over Columbus Bishop Watterson on Wednesday night in the Division II state semifinals in Marysville.

Tipp (21-1-1) will play in its third state final in five years at 1 p.m. Saturday against Richfield Revere (20-0-2) at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. Revere defeated Mentor Lake Catholic 2-0. Tipp won state in 2019 and was runner-up in 2020.

Haas’ goal came on an assist from Caleb Ransom. It was Ransom who gave Tipp a 1-0 lead early in the second half on an assist from Cameron Smith. But it wasn’t long before Watterson tied the score on a goal by Caden Davis.

Waynesville loses: The unranked Spartans’ unexpected run to their first state semifinal through four ranked teams ended Wednesday night in Xenia.

Top-ranked Worthington Christian (18-2-3) took an early lead on a penalty kick and beat the Spartans 4-0.

The Warriors won three state titles between 2006 and 2011 and played their first state semifinal since 2013. They will play Willoughby Andrews Osborne for the Division III title at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Phoenix (17-0-1) defeated Ottoville 1-0.

Waynesville finished its best season 15-7-2.