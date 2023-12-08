Toppin, Pacers reach final game of NBA’s first in-season tournament

Former Dayton Flyers star Obi Toppin scored 14 points to help lead the Indiana Pacers to a 128-119 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nev., in the semifinals of the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament.
The Pacers (12-8) will play the Lakers (14-9) in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas. The Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 in the other semifinal.
“It means a lot,” Toppin told reporters. “It was the first semifinals out here in Vegas. It was a lot of fun. But we have one more Saturday.”
Players on the winning team Saturday will receive $500,000 each, while players on the runner-up team receive $200,000 each.
In his first season with the Pacers after three seasons with the New York Knicks, Toppin is putting up the best numbers of his career. He’s averaging 13.0 points per game in 24.8 minutes per game. Last season, he averaged 7.4 points in 15.7 minutes per game. He’s averaging 16.5 points in the last eight games.
Toppin is shooting a career-best 36.8% (25 of 68) from 3-point range. He leads the NBA in 2-point field-goal percentage (77.5). He ranks 14th in dunks with 33.
The Pacers beat the Celtics 122-124 in the quarterfinals after advancing out of group play. Toppin scored 12 points in that game.
“We’re such a young team,” Toppin said. “We’re growing. We’re learning together. I feel like everybody wants to see each other succeed — players and coaches and the front office as well. We go out there and play for each other, and we lock into what the coaches are doing. We’ve got great coaches who know what they’re doing.
