Two Dayton forwards receive invitations to NBA Draft Combine

Holmes declared for the draft on April 23 while maintaining his college eligibility. Camara also declared for the draft at the same time but made it clear he wouldn’t be returning to college. A third Flyer, Mike Sharavjamts, was also on the list of underclassmen who declared for the draft.

Holmes also has a number of workouts scheduled with NBA teams, a source said. The list grows by the day.

The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen who wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility is 11:59 p.m. on May 31. Holmes, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward from Goodyear, Ariz., has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Camara, a 6-8 forward from Belgium, has one season of eligibility remaining.

Holmes ranked 62nd on a NBA Draft Top 100 Big Board compiled by Sam Vecenie, of The Athletic, this week. Camara ranked 96th on the same list.