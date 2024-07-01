BreakingNews
UD athlete sets school record at Olympic Trials

Casey Bogues, a redshirt junior last season on the Dayton Flyers track and field team, finished eighth in the javelin at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday.

Bogues, of Red Bank, N.J., and Middletown North High School, set a school record with a throw of 57.41 meters in the preliminaries Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. That was the fourth-best mark entering the finals.

Bogues broke her own personal best and the previous school record 53.8, which she set in March 2023.

Bogues’ best throw on Sunday was 53.68. Maggie Malone Hardin finished first with a throw of 64.58.

Bogues qualified for the trials with a throw of 51.56 meters. That was the 23rd-best distance of the athletes who were entered in the event.

Bogues last competed at the Olympic Trials after her freshman season in 2021. She finished 23rd with a mark of 43.64.

