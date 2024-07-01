UD athlete sets school record at Olympic Trials

Bogues broke her own personal best and the previous school record 53.8, which she set in March 2023.

Bogues’ best throw on Sunday was 53.68. Maggie Malone Hardin finished first with a throw of 64.58.

Bogues qualified for the trials with a throw of 51.56 meters. That was the 23rd-best distance of the athletes who were entered in the event.

Bogues last competed at the Olympic Trials after her freshman season in 2021. She finished 23rd with a mark of 43.64.