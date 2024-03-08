UD students show up early for final home game of season

“I’m just in love (with Dayton basketball),” Amick said. “I bleed red, just like everyone else.”

The No. 25 Dayton Flyers needed a victory Friday to finish undefeated at home with a 15-0 record in the 2023-24 season.

“It’s going to continue,” Amick said. “We get loud every game.”

Every fan entering the arena received a red T-shirt on their seats. Scott DeBolt, executive director of UD Arena, said me it took six hours and about 30 people to put 13,407 T-shirts on all the seats.

Injury news: Dayton will play without point guard Javon Bennett, who injured his thumb in the game at Loyola Chicago for the second straight game. Koby Brea took his place in the starting lineup in the 100-83 victory at Saint Louis on Tuesday and again on Friday.

Two players who did not play for VCU on Tuesday in a 69-59 loss to Duquesne and Richmond were available for the Rams: leading scorer Max Shulga; and guard Fats Billups II.

John Raponi’s dream of a red-out comes true. pic.twitter.com/0N6GUTQJ7a — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) March 8, 2024