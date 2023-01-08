UD women fall to Fordham in A-10 play

The first-place Rams (11-5, 3-0 A-10) outscored the Flyers (2-12, 1-2) 49-34 in the second half to remain unbeaten in conference play.

Wayne High School product Destiny Bohanon scored 18 points to lead Dayton. Nayo Lear added 11 points and Arianna Smith added 10 for the Flyers. Dayton’s Mariah Perez was one point shy of her fifth double-double of the season, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds.