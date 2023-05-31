PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Chattanooga

Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
Dayton vs. Chattanooga
1 / 26
Dayton against Chattanooga in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tenn. David Jablonski/Staff