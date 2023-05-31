PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's

1 / 32
Dayton and Saint Joseph's stand for the national anthem before a game against Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia. David Jablonski/Staff
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top