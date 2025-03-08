PHOTOS: Dayton vs. VCU

Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
1 / 24
Dayton and Virginia Commonwealth stand for the national anthem before a game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/Staff