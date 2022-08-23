dayton-daily-news logo
U.S. Senior Women’s Open: Tee times for first round released

The scene at NCR Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, two days before the start of the U.S. Women's Senior Open in Kettering. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
Aug 23, 2022
This will be the fifth USGA championship held at NCR Country Club

Defending champion Annika Sörenstam will tee off at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at NCR Country Club.

The tee times for the 120-golfer field was released Tuesday. The first golfers start at 7:45 a.m. The last groups begin at 2:39 p.m.

Here is the full list of Thursday times:

Hole No. 1

7:45 a.m.

Jane Geddes

Cheryl Fox

Karen Garcia (a)

Hole No. 10

7:45 a.m.

Suzi Spotleson (a)

Tammie Green

Kim Williams

1

7:56 a.m.

Kelley Brooke

Sue Wooster (a)

Kristi Albers

10

7:56 a.m.

Catriona Matthew

Becky Iverson

Martha Leach (a)

1

8:07 a.m.

Michelle McGann

Karen Weiss

Kris Tschetter

10

8:07 a.m.

Barb Moxness

Shelly Stouffer (a)

Lisa DePaulo

1

8:18 a.m.

Juli Inkster

Rosie Jones

Catrin Nilsmark

10

8:18 a.m.

Helen Alfredsson

Danielle a.m.maccapane

Carin Hjalmarsson

1

8:29 a.m.

Annika Sorenstam

Lara Tennant (a)

Leta Lindley

10

8:29 a.m.

Yuko Saito

Laura Davies

Jill McGill

1

8:40 a.m.

Christa Johnson

Dina a.m.maccapane

Sally Voss Krueger (a)

10

8:40 a.m.

Ellen Port (a)

Dana Ebster

Pat Hurst

1

8:51 a.m.

Michele Redman

Trish Johnson

Liselotte Neumann

10

8:51 a.m.

Cathy Johnston-Forbes

Elaine Crosby

Laura Coble (a)

1

9:02 a.m.

Lynne Cowan (a)

Stefania Croce

Julie Oxendine (a)

10

9:02 a.m.

Lisa Grimes

Kay Daniel (a)

Jamie Fischer

1

9:13 a.m.

JoAnne Carner

Noreen Mohler (a)

Cathy Panton-Lewis

10

9:13 a.m.

Pam Prescott (a)

Cheryl Anderson

Jean Bartholomew

1

9:24 a.m.

Karen Bennett

Yuka Shiroto

Gigi Higgins (a)

10

9:24 a.m.

Nicole Jeray

CJ Reeves

Marion Reid (a)

1

1:00 pm

Amy Alcott

Jan Stephenson

Carol Semple Thompson (a)

10

1:00 pm

Hollis Stacy

Alison Nicholas

Judith Kyrinis (a)

1

1:11 pm

Laura Shanahan Rowe

Tina Barker (a)

Sue Ertl

10

1:11 pm

Kathy Kurata (a)

Michelle Dobek

Teresa Ishiguro

1

1:22 pm

Maggie Will

Lisa McGill (a)

Susie Redman

10

1:22 pm

Adele Snyder

Kristal Parker

Patricia Ehrhart (a)

1

1:33 pm

Janet Moore (a)

Amy Fruhwirth

Brandie Burton

10

1:33 pm

Kim Shek (a)

Leslie Spalding

Christine Lindsey

1

1:44 pm

Tina Tombs

Helene Chartrand (a)

Sherry Andonian

10

1:44 pm

Moira Dunn-Bohls

Susie Keane (a)

Jayne Pardus (a)

1

1:55 pm

Anna Morales (a)

Pat Shriver

Dana Bates

10

1:55 pm

Tracy Hanson

Denise Killeen

Theresa Mahlik (a)

1

2:06 pm

Yuko Ogura

Angela Buzminski

Sherry Wright (a)

10

2:06 pm

Avis Brown-Riley

Martha Linscott (a)

Yukako Matsumoto

1

2:17 pm

Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith

Maggie Leef (a)

Tonya Gill Danckaert

10

2:17 pm

Itsuko Moridaira (a)

Anne Marie Palli

Audra Burks

1

2:28 pm

Mary Jane Hiestand (a)

Wendy Modic

Laurel Kean

10

2:28 pm

Michaelyn Farmer (a)

Suzanne Strudwick

Joy Bonhurst

1

2:39 pm

Barbara Bunkowsky

Eriko Gejo

Laura Carson (a)

10

2:39 pm

Smriti Mehra

Stephenie Harris (a)

Kaori Shimura

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

