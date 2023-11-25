WATCH: Northmont grad seals victory for Michigan over Ohio State

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
1 minute ago
X

Michigan safety Rod Moore, a 2021 Northmont High School graduate, picked off Ohio State’s Kyle McCord with 25 seconds to play Saturday to seal the Wolverines’ 30-24 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Moore, a 6-foot, 198-pound junior, cut in front of Buckeyes’ receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to snag the underthrown ball from McCord, who was under heavy duress when he threw it.

It was the second interception of the season for Moore, who’s been a starter for the Wolverines since late in his freshman season.

In Other News
1
Michigan beats Ohio State for third straight year
2
Wolf leads Dayton to back-to-back victories in Daytona Beach
3
Dayton does enough to beat Youngstown State in first game after...
4
Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory against Youngstown State
5
Alter blows past Steubenville to reach state title game

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top