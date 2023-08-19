Week 1 Roundup: Centerville, Northmont, Lebanon, Troy score season-opening wins

Centerville turned in a dominant performance in the second half to walk away with a 30-12 opening night victory over Lakota East on Friday night.

Braylon Newcomb accounted for three touchdowns, one passing and two rushing, to lead the way.

Daniel Kamara tacked on 84 yards with a rushing TD and Jamar Montgomery hauled in six catches for 89 yards with one score.

Jamison Kitna had a passing and rushing TD for East.

Northmont 28, Butler 10: Northmont rattled off 21 unanswered points in the second half for the rally victory. Deuce Cortner led the way, throwing touchdowns to Brady Lupton, D.J. Williams and Dorian Brew. Cailin Grant added a TD run.

Lebanon 27, Springboro 14: Alex Klein ran for 135 yards, Luke Faler threw a touchdown pass and ran in another and Lebanon took home a win in the rivalry matchup for the first time since 2011.

Troy 53, Dunbar 6: Jahari Ward scored four touchdowns to lead Troy. Logan Ullery, Dakota Manson and Aidan Gorman each added a TD run apiece.

Lima Senior 36, Piqua 31: Caiden Thomas threw a touchdown and passed for another for Piqua but Lima Senior rallied with a TD in the final minute.

Tecumseh 32, Fairborn 15: Arrows sophomore Troy Rose scored on a 1-yard run to break a 15-15 tie, lifting Tecumseh to a season-opening victory.

Arrows senior Connor Bledsoe ran for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion as Tecumseh beat the Skyhawks for the third straight season.

Arrows senior Landen Gapen also rushed for for a TD and senior Ben Radford hit a 25-yard field goal for Tecumseh.

Miami East 28, Greenon 6: Junior quarterback Aiden Carpenter scored on a 15-yard run in the first quarter as the Knights fell in the season opener for the fourth straight season.

Bellefontaine 46, Sidney 19: Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair set a school record for career touchdown passes, throwing for five to lead Bellefontaine in the win.

Greeneview 28, Northridge 14: Arman Walker rushed for a pair of touchdowns and hauled in a 39-yard TD pass from Alex Horney to lead Greeneview.

Clinton-Massie 38, Waynesville 8: Logan Chesser scored four touchdowns, including a 74-yard scramble on the first play from scrimmage, for Clinton-Massie.

Marion Local 29, Wapakoneta 26: Justin Knouff hit Andrew Pohlman with the go-ahead touchdown pass on 4th and 12 with 1:04 to play to give Marion Local a 33rd consecutive victory.

Anna 49, Indian Lake 12: Zach Osborn rumbled for 169 yards with four touchdowns to pace Anna. Aaron Shappie added a pair of TD runs. Burke Lillard led Indian Lake with a passing TD and a scoring run.