Week 10 Roundup: Xenia caps perfect regular season; Fairmont, Springboro, CJ win

Baker, who had a pair of TDs, surpassed previous record holder Cameron Campeau (3,451 yards).

Charles Myers, Brock Baker, Kamron Payne and Owen Olson added rushing TDs for Fairmont (7-3)

Springboro 34, Miamisburg 24: Evan Ruzzo threw three TD passes and rushed for a score to lead the Panthers (7-3).

Cade Lamb scored a pair of TDs for ‘Boro.

Tippecanoe 63, Greenville 14: Liam Poronsky threw for three TDs and rushed for two more to lead the Red Devils (9-1, 8-1).

Liam Jones added 146 yards rushing and two TDs for Tipp.

Greenville’s Brock Short rushed for 215 yards and two scores to go over the 2,000 yards rushing for the season.

Marion Local 35, Coldwater 0: The Flyers routed the Cavaliers in the matchup of the top-ranked teams in Division VI and Division V, respectively.

Chaminade Julienne 49, Alter 28: The Eagles (6-4) snapped a five-game losing streak to the Knights (5-5).