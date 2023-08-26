Week 2 roundup: Cortner leads Northmont past La Salle; Miamisburg, Troy, Xenia also move to 2-0

Deuce Cortner threw four touchdown passes in the first half and a huge second half defensive play from DaJuan Sales helped Northmont prevail 35-31 versus LaSalle in Friday night football action.

Cortner threw a pair of touchdowns each to D.J. Williams and Dorian Brew, including a 97-yard scamper by Brew.

Late in the third quarter Sales scooped up a LaSalle fumble and returned it for a TD. Northmont (2-0) then held off the Lancers for the win.

OTHER GAMES

Miamisburg 14, Bellbrook 10: Preston Barr put Miamisburg on the board on a keeper and later connected with Keith Henry on a 60-yard touchdown pass, each in the second half, for the go-ahead score. Luke Benetis threw a TD pass to Makai Smith for Bellbrook.

Pickerington Central 25, Wayne 20: Isaiah Thompson ran for two touchdowns and Tyrell Lewis tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jamier Averette-Brown for the Warriors.

Wayne couldn’t convert on fourth down in the red zone with 12 seconds to play.

Withrow 29, Springboro 10: Wyatt Standifer scored the lone touchdown on a run for Springboro and Jay Greenberg added a 29-yard field goal.

Troy 58, Greenville 0: Jahari Ward rumbled for three first-half touchdowns, Logan Ullery added an 80-yard kickoff return and Aidan Gorman and Caleb Aikens each returned an interception for a touchdown.

Butler 27, Piqua 3: Austin Flohre scored twice on rushing touchdowns and added a 71-yard punt return as Butler picked up its first win over Piqua since 2015. It was the first career win for head coach Zach Gueth.

Sidney 28, Stebbins 14: Tucker Herron tallied three touchdown passes, Tank Fleming had a TD catch and TD run and head coach Dave Taynor recorded his first win at Sidney. RayVonn Harris had 144 rushing yards for Stebbins.

Xenia 37, West Carrollton 7: Jace Jones led the way for Xenia with three touchdown runs and Sean Leonard recovered from an early field goal block to drill three field goals.

Alter 49, Thurgood Marshall 6: Rod Owens had touchdown runs of 46 and 11 yards to lead a potent Alter rushing attack. Noah Jones, Christian Woods and Mikey Rose added a TD run apiece and Gavin Connor tossed a TD to Andy Duplain.

Tecumseh 28, Carroll 14: Connor Bledsoe had two touchdown runs and Deacon Berner and Brandon Radford added one apiece for Tecumseh.

Valley View 60, Milton-Union 7: Milton-Union returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but it was all Valley View after that.

Brookville 28, Anna 21: Walt Adams scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a run and a catch, to pull off a late rally for Brookville.

National Trail 28, Tri-County North 21: Jamison Watts hit Joey Roberts for the game-winning touchdown on a 4th and 11 play with 1:15 to play.

Marion Local 63, Franklin 7: Justin Knouff finished 11-of-13 for 135 yards with three touchdowns to lead Marion Local.

New Bremen 28, Mechanicsburg 7: Trevor Schaefer paced New Bremen with a pair of touchdown runs.

