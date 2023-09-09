Week 4 Roundup: Fairmont rallies late, stuns Northmont in OT; Boro, Xenia, Tipp

Fairmont’s Brock Baker intercepted a pass in the end zone in overtime and then rushed for the game-winning score moments later to cap off a stunning 20-14 victory over visiting Northmont at Roush Stadium.

Fairmont (2-2) trailed 14-0 in the fourth quarter but rallied to tie the game up with 14 seconds remaining.

Damien Pattin put Fairmont on the board with a 1-yard run with 4:37 to play and then Asa Dunlevey caught a 3-yard TD pass from Baker to send the game into overtime.

Deuce Cortner ran for a touchdown in the second quarter and hit Dalin Wilkins on a 3-yard TD pass early in the fourth for Northmont (3-1).

OTHER GAMES

Springboro 31, Beavercreek 0: Austin Newdigate rushed for 145 yards with two touchdowns and finished 9-of-16 for 105 yards with a TD pass to Brayden Wilhite to lead ‘Boro to its first victory of the season.

Xenia 10, Stebbins 0: Elijah Johnson put Xenia on the board with a 4-yard scramble late in the third. Sean Leonard tacked on a 32-yard field goal in the fourth to cap the scoring. Trimonde Henry led the Xenia defense with two interceptions.

Tippecanoe 28, Piqua 13: Cael Liette ran for two touchdowns and Evan Liette had a TD throw and TD catch to lead Tipp. Ky Warner tossed a touchdown and Carson Hawk had a fumble return for a score for Piqua.

Troy 52, West Carrollton 0: Jahari Ward rushed for four TDs. Dakota Manson and Hunter Sekas each added one TD run apiece and Creighton Verceles hauled in a 45-yard score from Aiden Kirkpatrick.

Lebanon 45, Little Miami 10: Alex Klein rumbled for 112 yards with three touchdown runs to lead Lebanon on the ground. In the air Luke Faler passed for 213 yards with two TD throws and Kyle Koch hauled in eight passes for 132 yards and a score.

Chaminade Julienne 34, Franklin 28: Ethan Stacey scored with 32 seconds to play to give CJ the edge in a back-and-forth thriller.

Waynesville 21, Brookville 14: Alex Amburgey had the tying and go-ahead touchdowns and Garrett Lundy added a TD run for Waynesville. Keegan Mehr threw a TD pass and Kory Davis ran for a score for Brookville.

Sidney 56, Fairborn 6: Julius Spradling made an impact all over the field, scoring touchdowns by rushing, receiving, a punt return and a blocked field goal return. Spradling had 354 all-purpose yards and four scores. Tucker Herron threw two TD passes and Tank Fleming caught a TD and returned a kickoff for a score.

Preble Shawnee 28, Twin Valley South 14: Brody Morton tossed two second-half touchdowns and Kaden Taylor had a pair of receiving TDs to lead Preble Shawnee.

Tri-County North 49, Dixie 7: Colten Vanwinkle led the way for Tri-County North with four touchdown runs.

West Liberty-Salem 41, Southeastern 21: Miles Hostetler tossed touchdown passes to Jacob Evans and Taran Logwood along with running for a pair of scores for WLS.

Dayton Christian 42, New Miami 0: Dayton Christian picked up its first victory of the season in shutout fashion.

Marion Local 56, Delphos St. John’s 0: Justin Knouff threw for two touchdowns and Ethan Heitkamp ran for two to lead Marion Local, which recorded its 36th consecutive victory.

Versailles 34, New Bremen 7: New Bremen broke the Tigers’ three-game shutout streak, but Versailles has now outscored its opponents 136-7 to start the season.