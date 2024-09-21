Week 5 Roundup: Beavercreek snaps 39-game losing streak in GWOC; Tipp rallies past Troy; Fairmont, Boro win

Beavercreek’s defense took over in the second half, highlighted by a Logan Johnston pick six in the opening drive. Beavercreek also added a fourth-quarter safety.

It marks the first win in conference play for Beavercreek since 2017.

Beavercreek improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the GWOC; Miamisburg dropped to 1-4 and 0-2.

OTHER GAMES

Fairmont 43, Wayne 22: Logan Doty rushed for five touchdowns, including three in the second half, to lead Fairmont. Brock Baker added a rushing TD and Max Gehring notched a field goal. Teaunn Hunter rushed for two touchdowns for Wayne.

Springboro 28, Northmont 13: Mattias Brunicardi rushed for 212 rushing yards on 39 carries with three touchdowns to lead Springboro. Aidan Weimer also had a rushing TD. Brady Lupton threw a touchdown and Calilien Grant ran for another for Northmont.

Lakota East 59, Fairfield 17: Jamison Kitna totaled 299 passing yards with five touchdowns to lead Lakota East. Zion Neal hauled in two TD catches and Ryder Hooks ran for 112 yards with a score.

Hamilton 34, Oak Hills 7: Antonio Mathis dished out three touchdown passes, two to R.J. Shephard-Ruffin, for Hamilton. Marlon Reed also hauled in a TD and Gracen Goldsmith ran in a score.

Tippecanoe 25, Troy 22: Larkin Thomas hit Jackson Davis on a 25-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score with 2:54 to play to give unbeaten Tippecanoe the win.

Stebbins 33, Fairborn 20: Devin McCormick tossed three touchdowns and Andre McConnell ran for 187 yards with two TDs to pace Stebbins. Zyaire Cavitt had two rushing touchdowns in the loss for Fairborn.

Sidney 58, West Carrollton 14: Ethan New was 10-of-12 for 201 yards with three touchdowns through the air to go with three more TDs on the ground for Sidney. Isaiah Foster added two rushing scores and Julius Spradling pulled in five catches with a TD.

Piqua 49, Greenville 0: Jericho Burns recorded 169 rushing yards with three touchdowns and Caiden Thomas had 258 yards through the air with three TD tosses.

Northwestern 34, Tecumseh 0: Preston Allen racked up three rushing touchdowns and Ried Smith scrambled for a pair of rushing TDs to lead Northwestern. Smith also went 14-of-18 for 220 yards through the air.

Valley View 44, Eaton 17: Valley View scored 30 unanswered points in the second half. Anthony Valenti led the way, recording a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown. Tristan Smith added 103 rushing yards and a TD. Cordis Berard ran for 105 yards with a touchdown for Eaton.

Brookville 21, Middletown Madison 0: Jayden Resor put Brookville on the board with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Jake Lenser tacked on two rushing TDs in the second half, finishing with 129 yards.

Lebanon 25, Little Miami 7: Daniel Wallace ran for two touchdowns, Luke Faler added a TD run and Morgan Schepker recorded a safety to lead Lebanon.

Talawanda 35, Carroll 12: Cale Leitch was 18-of-19 for 230 yards with three passing touchdowns and one rushing TD to help Talawanda hand Carroll its first loss.

Badin 38, Hughes 0: Colt Emerson led the way for Badin with three touchdown throws, two to James Brink.

Preble Shawnee 70, Bradford 12: Colton Schroeder posted a single-game record for Preble Shawnee with 10 extra points.

Mechanicsburg 41, Catholic Central 0: Conley Bogard totaled 346 yards through the air with five touchdowns and Austin Haynes hauled in 10 passes for 215 yards with two TDs.

Meadowdale 26, CCPA 20: Meadowdale scored in overtime to bring down undefeated CCPA.

Marion Local 48, New Bremen 7: Parker Hess tallied 190 yards on the ground with four touchdowns and undefeated Marion Local recorded its 53rd consecutive victory.

Coldwater 24, Minster 21: Bryce Couchet drilled the game-winning field goal with 1:42 to play to help Coldwater remain undefeated.