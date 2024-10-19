Week 9 roundup: Centerville keeps pace in GWOC; Xenia QB breaks state record; Marion Local wins 57th straight

Shane Cole put Centerville on the board late in the first half to send the teams into the break tied 7-7.

In the third quarter Cole hit Ryan Swanson on a screen pass that Swanson ran in from 26 yards to put Centerville ahead 14-7.

In the fourth quarter Johnson ran for two more scores to put the game away.

Centerville improved to 7-2 overall, 5-1 in the GWOC, and will host Wayne in the regular season finale next week.

OTHER GAMES

Wayne 44, Beavercreek 6: Tyrell Lewis finished 16-of-21 for 271 yards with four passing touchdowns to lead Wayne. Isaiah Thompson tacked on two rushing TDs and Teaunn Hunter hauled in two passing scores. Dana Johnson-Dennis scored the lone touchdown for Beavercreek.

Miamisburg 30, Northmont 27: Reece Hammond nailed a 23-yard field goal with under three minutes to play to give Miamisburg the lead and the defense held on for the win.

Xenia 48, Greenville 6: Gavin McManus broke the OHSAA state record for consecutive completions with 40. McManus also tied a school record for touchdown passes in a game with five. Xenia will host Tippecanoe next week in a clash of undefeated Miami Valley League teams.

Tippecanoe 51, Stebbins 0: Larkin Thomas tossed five touchdowns, four to Jackson Davis, and undefeated Tippecanoe won its 28th consecutive home game. The four TD catches by Davis set a school record. Chris Preece highlighted the defense with an interception return for a score.

Sidney 21, Piqua 14: Sidney holds on to the battered helmet trophy. It marks the first time since 1978-79 that Sidney has won the helmet back-to-back. Ethan New ran for two touchdowns and hit Julius Spradling on a TD pass to lead the way.

Troy 42, Fairborn 14: Dakota Manson and Aiden Kirkpatrick each ran for two touchdowns to lead Troy. Manson finished with 191 rushing yards and Kirkpatrick also had a TD throw to Aidan Gorman.

Lebanon 41, Walnut Hills 6: Luke Faler threw two touchdown passes and ran in another to lead Lebanon. Cam Williams tallied two TDs, one on a 62-yard pass and another an 80-yard kickoff return, and Logan Schmenk tacked on two rushing scores.

Valley View 27, Brookville 21, 2OT: Tristan Smith ran in the game-winning touchdown for Valley View, which hosts Waynesville next week with the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye division title on the line.

Carlisle 38, Middletown Madison 35, OT: After a Middletown Madison field goal Luke Richards responded with a touchdown run to give Carlisle the overtime victory.

Bellbrook 31, Oakwood 0: Bellbrook won its eighth consecutive game and recorded its fourth shutout of the season. Kicker Riley Ferrin also drilled a 51-yard field goal in the win.

Tri-County North 39, Mississinawa Valley 28: Peyton Fannin led the way for TCN with four rushing touchdowns.

Northridge 40, Milton-Union 21: Teon Hill put Northridge on the board with a 93-yard touchdown run. Hill also hauled in two TD passes.

Marion Local 21, Minster 0: Justin Knauff ran for two touchdowns and undefeated Marion Local recorded its 57th consecutive victory, tying the OHSAA state record for consecutive victories set by Delphos St. John’s in 2000.

Coldwater 52, Versailles 14: Coldwater remains undefeated heading into a week 10 matchup versus Marion Local with the Midwest Athletic Conference title on the line.