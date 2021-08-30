West Side coach: ‘Words can’t describe how proud I am’

“We were underdogs from the start,” Coomer said. “We upset many teams when people thought we had no shot of winning.”

Chance Retherford led West Side in hits (7-for-19, .368), extra-base hits (two doubles and a triple) and runs (5) in the seven games in Williamsport.

Chase Moak (5-for-14, .417), led the team in batting average. JJ Vogel (3-for-15) led the team with six RBIs and hit West Side’s only home run.

West Side hit .241 as a team and had a .359 on-base percentage.

Six players saw action on the mound. JJ Vogel had a 1.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings. Kaleb Harden had a 2.25 ERA in eight innings and struck out eight. Noah Davidson struck out 12 and had a 2.57 ERA in seven innings. Cooper Oden posted a 3.94 ERA and struck out 13 in 10 2/3 innings.

West Side’s offense produced enough base runners in the final game with six hits, six walks and two hit batters but stranded 10 runners.

“It’s frustrating,” Coomer said, “but that’s not taking anything away from the boys. We competed and gave all we got. Michigan is an excellent team.”