Western Amateur starts Tuesday at Moraine Country Club

On Tuesday and Wednesday, golfers play 18 holes of individual stroke play each day. Then the field is cut to the low 44 scores and ties. Those players play two rounds each on Thursday to compete for spots in the final 16, who then play Friday and Saturday in match play to determine a champion.

Among the golfers with local ties in the 156-player field is Carroll graduate Tyler Goecke. He was a two-time Horizon League Golfer of the Year at Wright State who finished his college career this past spring at Illinois. Goecke tees off at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Other Ohio golfers include: Adam Horn, a Milford High School graduate entering his junior year at Wright State; Connor Gdovin, of Mayfield and formerly of Bowling Green State University; Jackson Chandler, of Dublin, who was a fifth-year golfer at Ohio State this past spring; Lakota East graduate Joe Wilson IV, who’s entering his junior year at Ohio State; and Solomon Petrie, of Akron, who’s a redshirt sophomore at Kentucky.

The top-ranked amateur in the field is Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun, who’s No. 3 in the ranking.