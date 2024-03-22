What Anthony Grant said to Flyers after victory against Nevada

“Welcome to March Madness,” Grant said. “This is when the fun starts. This is when the fun starts, right? Got that win. Hell of a fight. Hell of a fight. You never gave up. Man, you never gave up.

“All right, listen, I’ve been a part of this thing before. That right there was what you would call a near-death experience. You know what you did? You didn’t die. You found a way. You found a way.

“Listen, so right now, we know what it takes to win in the postseason. We know what we got to do. I am so proud of you guys for not giving up on us, for not giving up on yourself. Stay the course is what we’ve talked about all year.

“We talked about we had the maturity after what we’ve been through all year. You guys did it. You did it. Matter of fact, you’ve done it before, right? You’ve done it before. We were here before back in November. We were here before. We were here in our last home game. OK, so now you’ve proven that you can do it. What’s the formula? What’s the formula? What do we have to do? Because we got to be willing to give it everything we got for each other. When we do that man, we beat anybody. We beat anybody. Hell of a job.”

The Flyers (25-7) advanced to play No. 2 seed Arizona (26-8) in the second round at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The game will start at 10:45 a.m. in Utah.