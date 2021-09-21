dayton-daily-news logo
Where Reds stand in playoff race with 11 games left

Cincinnati Reds' David Bell, left, high-fives Joey Votto after the final out of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' David Bell, left, high-fives Joey Votto after the final out of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Sports
By David Jablonski
Updated 20 minutes ago
Reds, Pirates continue three-game series at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday

Time is running out for the Cincinnati Reds.

Although the Reds rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 on Monday night, the St. Louis Cardinals won their ninth straight game — 5-2 over the Milwaukee Brewers — to maintain a three-game lead in the race for the second wild card.

The Reds (78-73) did move ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies (76-74), who lost 2-0 to the Baltimore Orioles to fall four games behind the Cardinals (80-69).

The Reds are 9-16 in their last 25 games, while the Cardinals are 17-8 in the same span of games.

The Reds have 11 games to play. The Cardinals have 12 games left.

The Cardinals now have a 79.1 percent chance of winning the wild card, according to FanGraphs.com. The Reds have a 14.8 percent chance.

Here’s how their schedules compare:

• Cardinals: Sept. 21-23, at Milwaukee Brewers; Sept. 24-26, at Chicago Cubs (66-83); Sept. 28-30, vs. Milwaukee; Oct. 1-3, vs. Cubs.

• Reds: Sept. 21-22, vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; Sept. 23-26, vs. Washington Nationals; Sept. 28-29, at Chicago White Sox; Oct. 1-3, at Pirates.

The winner of the second wild-card will play on the road against the Giants or Dodgers, whoever doesn’t win the West Division, on Oct. 6. That game will air on TBS.

