Where Reds stand in playoff race with 11 games left

Although the Reds rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 on Monday night, the St. Louis Cardinals won their ninth straight game — 5-2 over the Milwaukee Brewers — to maintain a three-game lead in the race for the second wild card.

The Reds (78-73) did move ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies (76-74), who lost 2-0 to the Baltimore Orioles to fall four games behind the Cardinals (80-69).