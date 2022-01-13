Whitehead, Magassa lead Dayton to victory at La Salle

Dayton (11-3, 2-0) won its fifth straight game and became the first team in the Atlantic 10 Conference, which has been plagued by COVID-19 postponements, to win two games.

This was Dayton’s first game since a 90-43 victory at home against St. Bonaventure on Jan. 4. It had a home game against George Washington postponed Saturday. The Flyers will return to action at noon Sunday against Saint Louis at UD Arena.