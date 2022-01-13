Hamburger icon
Whitehead, Magassa lead Dayton to victory at La Salle

Dayton's Kyla Whitehead shoots against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton's Kyla Whitehead shoots against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Flyers play for first time in eight days

Kyla Whitehead and Tenin Magassa each scored 18 points — season highs for both — to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 65-57 victory Wednesday against La Salle at Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pa.

Dayton (11-3, 2-0) won its fifth straight game and became the first team in the Atlantic 10 Conference, which has been plagued by COVID-19 postponements, to win two games.

This was Dayton’s first game since a 90-43 victory at home against St. Bonaventure on Jan. 4. It had a home game against George Washington postponed Saturday. The Flyers will return to action at noon Sunday against Saint Louis at UD Arena.

Dayton led La Salle 17-12 after one quarter and 31-22 at halftime. It stretched its lead to 39-27 in the third quarter. La Salle answered with a 13-2 run. The Flyers did not give up the lead and were up 50-44 heading to the fourth. La Salle got no closer than four points in the fourth.

Whitehead and Magassa combined to make 17 of 23 shots. Jenna Giacone scored 12 points. Capria Brown led the team with 10 rebounds. Araion Bradshaw had seven assists.

La Salle (8-6, 1-1) matched its season-worst shooting percentage (29.2 percent, 19 of 65), while Dayton hit a season-best 50 percent (25 of 50) for the second time.

