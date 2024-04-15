Who do the draft experts have Bengals taking in Round 1?

Here is a look at who some of the top mock draft experts have the Bengals picking in Round 1.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

While some boards have Murphy going in the top 10, Kiper’s final mock draft has the Bengals landing him — on the assumption they are keeping Tee Higgins and even considering an extension for him. Kiper does have them drafting Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson at No. 49 in the second round to replace Tyler Boyd.

“If they plan to give Higgins an extension, they could instead to look toward a defense that ranked last in the league in both yards per play allowed (6.0) and yards per pass attempt allowed (8.1) last season,” Kiper wrote. “Murphy led the Big 12 with 33 QB pressures last season, which is even more impressive when you consider he played nearly all of his snaps along the interior. He has a lightning-quick get-off at the snap. He’s the best 3-technique tackle in this class.”

PFF.com’s Brad Spielberger: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Bowers is a favorite for many Bengals fans that have been waiting for a first-round tight end the team could develop to lock down for the future a spot that has been a revolving door, but few experts have him falling this far.

“It may come as a shock to see Bowers fall this far on draft night, but last year’s highly touted tight end class didn’t see a player come off the board until the Buffalo Bills traded up to the No. 25 overall pick to select Dalton Kincaid,” Spielberger wrote. “Unlike last year, however, the tight end depth is not nearly as strong, which could push Bowers up the board since teams may view him as the one true high-level prospect at the position in the class. Bowers has a case as the best tight end in college football history, but he may bring some size concerns in his transition to the NFL game. Cincinnati hasn’t had a top tight end since Tyler Eifert, and adding another pass catcher also makes sense following wideout Tee Higgins’ trade request this offseason.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Jeremiah has Bowers going No. 12 overall to the Broncos, and although Murphy is still available on his board (landing with Arizona at No. 27), he hits on another big need for the future at right tackle.

“Addressing offensive tackle is a must for the Bengals, even with Trent Brown signing a one-year deal with the team,” Jeremiah wrote. “In a draft that is stacked at the position, they should be able to stay patient and have a talented player fall to them.”

CBSSports.com’s Kyle Stackpole: Amarius Mims, Georgia, OT

Stackpole also addresses that right tackle spot, but in his latest mock draft, Latham went off the board at No. 11. For the record, Bowers also was gone at No. 12 (though in a previous version, that’s who the Bengals landed), and Murphy is still there, going No. 23 overall.

“The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow at all costs, and Amarius Mims can slide in at right tackle while Trent Brown mans the left side,” Stackpole wrote.

Stackpole might have forgotten that left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is under contract through 2026, but the Bengals only have Trent Brown locked down for 2024 and are looking for a long-term solution at right tackle.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Bowers goes at No. 9 in Baumgardner’s mock draft, but both Murphy, Latham and Mims are available, and yet he goes a different route to replace Chidobe Awuzie. Cincinnati drafted cornerbacks in the second round each of the past two years with Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner but will need another option, and Wiggins’ speed fits right with the traits the Bengals have been adding on defense.

“Murphy could be an option here, too, to help Cincinnati replace D.J. Reader,” Baumgardner wrote. “In Wiggins, though, the Bengals could nab one of the fastest players in the draft. Still just 20 years old, Wiggins has huge potential as an outside CB.”

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

With a deep receiver class, many experts don’t have the Bengals taking one in the first round, but the LSU connection is hard to pass with Thomas on the board.

“The Bengals take a receiver who can stretch the field in case the franchise-tagged Tee Higgins is ultimately dealt or isn’t around for the long term,” Reuter wrote. “Quarterback Joe Burrow finished his career at LSU before Thomas arrived in Baton Rouge, but a quick connection could be in the making.”