Wilberforce adding pair of women's sports teams

“Adding women’s volleyball and soccer to our roster is another example of how sports initiatives increase enrollment and create excitement in the activities culture for our students,” Hill said in a university news release. “Members of these new teams will also be included in the athletics department scholarship offerings.”

Jasmine Coleman will coach the volleyball team while Miami Valley native Meagan Moran will coach the soccer squad.

Moran is a Beavercreek High School graduate who played soccer at Bowling Green and currently coaches Club Ohio Dayton.

“We are preparing to bring great women’s soccer to the Wilberforce community and the GCAC,” Moran said in a statement.

She was a two-time All-GWOC player who helped the Battling Beavers to a pair of conference titles after leading the SWBL in goals as a freshman and sophomore at Bellbrook.

Coleman was an All-GCAC Defense team guard on the Rust College basketball team and was an assistant coach for both the women’s basketball and volleyball teams at Rust.

“I am excited to help enhance the skills of these young ladies,” Coleman said. “I have already solidified some commitments of players who are transfers from Rust.”

The Bulldogs currently field teams in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf and cross country.