Wilberforce on track to start baseball program this fall

Wilberforce Athletic Director Derek Williams throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Reds and the Cardinals on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
14 minutes ago
AD throws out first pitch at Reds game as part of Jackie Robinson Day

Wilberforce University remains on track to start a baseball program this fall, Athletic Director Derek Williams said Friday after throwing out the ceremonial pitch before the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the St Louis Cardinals.

Wilberforce has been connected to the Reds since November when they made a joint announcement about Wilberforce fielding a baseball team for the first time since 1940.

“We’re recruiting,” Williams said. “We’re bring in students daily to get ready for the season.”

Williams said the program has a coach, but he wasn’t ready to announce the name Friday. Wilberforce is in talks with Athletes in Action in Xenia to use its baseball field as its home field.

Explore» CENTRAL STATE: Men's volleyball team wins school's first SIAC title

Wilberforce will have a short fall season with intrasquad scrimmages and practices and play a full schedule next spring in the Mid-South Conference.

Williams took part in Jackie Robinson Day activities at at Great American Ball Park.

“It was a great, great opportunity,” Williams said. “I’m very thankful and appreciative of this opportunity.”

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

