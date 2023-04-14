Wilberforce recognizes Jackie Robinson Day with game against fellow HBCU

“It’s so important for us to keep this type of connection going for our kids and our families,” said Charley Frank, Director of the Reds Community Fund. “To connect them to — not only Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in 1947 — but the ongoing efforts we make every day to make the game accessible to different genders, races, and backgrounds.”

The Reds Community Fund was instrumental in guiding the Wilberforce baseball program back into existence.

“We are also interested in bringing some of their student athletes down to the ballpark and creating more opportunities to work in the game, even if it’s not on the field,” Frank said.

Kentucky State won Wednesday’s game 19-18.