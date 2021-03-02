Winker ready to return to Reds outfield after season at DH

Jesse Winker, of the Reds, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Brewers on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Winker missed the final two months of the 2018 season after dislocating his shoulder. He did not play after Aug. 18 in 2019 because of a cervical strain. Last season, he stayed healthy, and he remained so in the offseason.

“I kind of just hit the ground running,” Winker said. “There were no setbacks to worry about. There was no waiting for a certain time to get to work. It’s probably the best offseason I’ve had. I had some really really cool moments throughout the offseason, so I’m excited.”

Winker, 27, was the a first-round pick (49th overall) in 2012. He debuted in 2017 with the Reds, appearing in 47 games. He hit a career-high 16 home runs in 2019 and improved his power numbers significantly in 2020, albeit in a shortened season. His .544 slugging percentage was his career best.

“I learned a lot about myself last year when it comes to hitting,” Winker said. “I made some adjustments. I feel like every year I come back, and we talk about some some things I learned hitting wise. This is the team that drafted me in 2012. This is all I know when it comes to professional baseball, and this is a very special place to me. I love the city of Cincinnati, and every year when I get to come to Goodyear for spring training it it fires me up.”