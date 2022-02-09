Hamburger icon
Winter Olympics: Bellefontaine’s Vito just short in bid for halfpipe finals

Italy's Louis Phillip Vito III competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Sports
By John Boyle
45 minutes ago

Bellefontaine’s Louie Vito came up one spot short in his bid to make the Men’s Halfpipe finals at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Vito, competing for Italy, was edged out by Chase Josey of the United States for the 12th and final qualifying spot for Friday’s finals at Genting Snow Park.

»ARCHDEACON: For Vito, Olympics about representing family, heritage this time

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White of the U.S. was fourth in qualifying.

