Wright State adds early-season holiday tournament to men’s basketball schedule

Wright State men’s basketball will be headed to a warmer climate for Thanksgiving this fall.

The Raiders are set to participate in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., on Nov. 20-22.

Louisiana will be Wright State’s first opponent in a game set to tip off at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, which is a Monday afternoon.

The other teams playing in the first round will be Iona and High Point, Long Beach State and Illinois State and Hofstra and Buffalo.

The final for the tournament is set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

FloHoops is scheduled to stream all of the action.

Wright State also played in the Gulf Coast Showcase in 2019-20 when current Raiders Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden were true freshmen.